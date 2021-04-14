BEarena partners with Arista for University of Waikato network overhaul

The network being rolled out will comprise the university’s complete network infrastructure for its data centre, campus and wireless environments.

Garry Turner (Arista Networks) Credit: Arista Networks

Trans-Tasman cloud and IT solutions provider BEarena has partnered up with Arista Networks to deploy a new networking environment for the University of Waikato (UoW) at the institution’s Hamilton and Tauranga campuses.

The project involves the rollout of Arista 7050X Series purpose-built data centre switches, Arista 720X Series Cognitive Campus POE Leaf Switches and Arista C230 WiFi 6 Access Points.

Moreover, Arista’s Extensible Operating System (EOS) and CloudVision, a network-wide workload orchestration and workflow automation system, will provide management to automate all network tasks across both wired and wireless infrastructure.

The network being rolled out will comprise the university’s complete network infrastructure for its data centre, campus and wireless environments, supporting over 12,000 students and 1,600 staff.

“We are very pleased to be working with Arista as we deploy the University’s next generation network environment,” University of Waikato CIO Eion Hall said.

“As one of New Zealand’s premier centres of higher education, it is critical that we are providing our students and educators with a world-class information technology environment to accomplish our mission of delivering the best possible learning enjoinment for New Zealand’s next generation of leaders,” he added.

BEarea has been highly involved in the network’s scoping and design and will be providing implementation and deployment services at both campuses for Arista and Waikato University.

Reseller News understands the rollout has already commenced and will be phased in via the BEarena team over the next two quarters.

According to Arista, high network performance, ease of use and automation were critical decision criteria for the university in its selection of the networking vendor’s solutions.

“University of Waikato is at the forefront of what is possible in the design and roll out of their new network environment in an educational setting – leveraging the best of Arista’s high performance and ease of management to support thousands of students and educators,” Arista Australia and New Zealand managing director Garry Turner said.

“As the pioneers of the internet in New Zealand, we are very proud of our role in helping the University of Waikato lead in the next generation of high performance networking in the country,” he said.

In February last year, Australian business technology and IT services provider ASI Solutions acquired BEarena.

BEarena’s New Zealand operation, which claims offices in Auckland and Wellington, was to continue to operate independently, becoming an ASI Solutions company but keeping the BEarena name.