AttackIQ promotes Ross Brewer to lead APJ expansion

Follows his work orchestrating the vendor’s deal with Westcon last November.

Ross Brewer (AttackIQ)

Breach and attack simulation provider AttackIQ has promoted Ross Brewer -- strategic advisor of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) -- to the role of general manager and vice president of both EMEA and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Brewer is now set to develop the vendor’s strategy to expand AttackIQ’s presence in the two regions and will work exclusively with the channel through Westcon-Comstor and channel partners. ARN understands Brewer helped orchestrate the APJ and EMEA deal between AttackIQ and Westcon in November last year.

He also helped with the launch of AttackIQ Academy, a cyber security training initiative that has over 9,000 students in 100 countries across EMEA and APJ.

“AttackIQ’s strong international growth is a direct result of its industry-leading platform, and I am excited to be joining the executive management team to continue helping organisations in these regions drive toward cyber security excellence,” said Brewer.

Brewer comes into the role with over 35 years of sales and management experience, spending last year as AttackIQ's strategic advisor for EMEA. Prior to this, he was LogRhythm’s vice president and managing director for EMEA. He also previously held roles at LogLogic, NetIQ, PentaSafe and Symantec.

“Ross has a proven track record of helping organisations in EMEA and APJ invest strategically in cyber security technology, partnerships and practice enablement," said Carl Wright, chief commercial officer at AttackIQ. “We look forward to continuing to help security and risk leaders validate their investments and gain confidence with a threat-informed defence.”

Currently, the vendor is building its presence and teams in the UK, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.


