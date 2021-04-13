Datacom claims elite 'black diamond' badge from Extreme Networks

Sam Ereckson (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom is the first New Zealand company to achieve Extreme Networks' elite 'black diamond' status in the network infrastructure company's partner programme.

Eleven Datacom engineers and five 'extreme heroes' achieved 48 certifications across Extreme’s portfolio, said Julian Critchlow, general manager for Extreme Networks.

That placed Datacom ahead of the market when it comes to meeting the data networking needs of its customers, he said.

Sam Ereckson, associate director of networks at Datacom New Zealand, said he was proud of his team.

“This accreditation adds to our existing Extreme capabilities giving us increased technical expertise to advise, design and deliver end-to-end cloud managed Extreme Networks solutions to our customers," Ereckson said.

"Companies in New Zealand are early adopters of cloud networking technology, and as we grow our partnership with Extreme Networks, we have the capabilities to address the needs of the market across all industries from healthcare, higher education, retail to corporate enterprise.”

Critchlow said while Extreme Networks was a leader in networking technology, it relied on the strength of its partnerships. Datacom had built a strong technical foundation to deliver exceptional solutions.

Extreme Networks' website shows it has a number of gold-ranked partners in New Zealand including Kordia, NetQ, NSpire Dematic and 2degrees, as well as one diamond partner, Fujitsu.



