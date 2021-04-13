Menu
Datacom claims elite 'black diamond' badge from Extreme Networks

Datacom claims elite 'black diamond' badge from Extreme Networks

Network engineers earn a total of 48 certifications.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Sam Ereckson (Datacom)

Sam Ereckson (Datacom)

Credit: Supplied

Datacom is the first New Zealand company to achieve Extreme Networks' elite 'black diamond' status in the network infrastructure company's partner programme.

Eleven Datacom engineers and five 'extreme heroes' achieved 48 certifications across Extreme’s portfolio, said Julian Critchlow, general manager for Extreme Networks. 

That placed Datacom ahead of the market when it comes to meeting the data networking needs of its customers, he said.

Sam Ereckson, associate director of networks at Datacom New Zealand, said he was proud of his team.

“This accreditation adds to our existing Extreme capabilities giving us increased technical expertise to advise, design and deliver end-to-end cloud managed Extreme Networks solutions to our customers," Ereckson said.

"Companies in New Zealand are early adopters of cloud networking technology, and as we grow our partnership with Extreme Networks, we have the capabilities to address the needs of the market across all industries from healthcare, higher education, retail to corporate enterprise.”

Critchlow said while Extreme Networks was a leader in networking technology, it relied on the strength of its partnerships. Datacom had built a strong technical foundation to deliver exceptional solutions.

Extreme Networks' website shows it has a number of gold-ranked partners in New Zealand including Kordia, NetQ, NSpire Dematic and 2degrees, as well as one diamond partner, Fujitsu.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DatacomFujitsuextreme networks

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 