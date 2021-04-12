Menu
Orchestra Group conducts first APAC distie deal with emt Distribution

Orchestra Group conducts first APAC distie deal with emt Distribution

Will offer Orchestra’s full range of Harmony security products in the region.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Richard Rundle (emt Distribution)

Richard Rundle (emt Distribution)

Credit: emt Distribution

Cyber security vendor Orchestra Group has signed its first distribution agreement for Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific with emt Distribution, expanding its reach in the process.

The new agreement sees emt offering Orchestra's full range of Harmony security products to channel partners, managed security providers (MSP) and managed security services providers (MSSP). 

This includes its Harmony IoT solution, which offers threat identification and protection services for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and internet of things (IoT) devices. It also covers Harmony Purple, a combined, automated red and blue team for networks, containing tools to analyse and prioritise threats. 

Richard Rundle, CEO of emt Distribution, claimed the addition of Orchestra’s solutions to its own portfolio comes as chief information security officers currently face “an increasingly complex threat landscape as they try to protect their organisations”. 

“Offering these services to MSPs and MSSPs looking to further assist their clients improve their cyber security posture with tangible results will help strengthen their position as trusted security partners,” he said. 

By signing with emt, which was bought by rhipe for $11 million earlier this month, Orchestra has expanded its existing distribution network, which also contains Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and South America. 

“Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific are focus markets in Orchestra Group’s growth plan,” said Yair Poplawski, general manager of Asia Pacific at Orchestra.

“emt Distribution represents all the qualities we are looking for in a value-added distributor. It has a highly experienced team with a thorough understanding of the unique needs of users in the region as well as strong professional chain of resellers to support them. This new partnership is an important step in building our presence in the region.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags emt distributionOrchestra Group

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 