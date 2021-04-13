Menu
Former Commvault APJ boss Callum Eade joins UiPath leadership

Former Commvault APJ boss Callum Eade joins UiPath leadership

Named VP of emerging projects for APJ.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Callum Eade

Callum Eade

Credit: Commvault

The former boss of Commvault Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) has landed a new leadership gig with UiPath in Singapore. 

Callum Eade, who left Commvault at the end of last year, has started a new role as APJ vice president of emerging projects at the US-headquartered robotic process automation (RPA) vendor. In his new role, he will report to Ryan Mac Ban, UiPath’s global senior vice president for emerging product sales.  

Eade was appointed as vice president for Commvault in 2019, joining from VMware in Singapore, where he spent four years and most recently held the title of APJ vice president of Software Defined Data Centre (SDDC). He has also held roles at Citrix and spent seven years in Australia and New Zealand channel-facing roles at Lenovo and Toshiba.

However, he left Commvault at the end of last year for personal family reasons as the disaster recovery vendor expanded the responsibilities of Rachel Ler, its then head of ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan.   

In between leaving Commvault and joining UiPath, Eade launched Channeling A Cause, a charity endevour focused on raising awareness and funds for cancer research, which also provided a platform for scaling fundraising programs. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags commvaultcallum eadeSingaporeUiPath

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 