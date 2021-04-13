Former Commvault APJ boss Callum Eade joins UiPath leadership

Callum Eade Credit: Commvault

The former boss of Commvault Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) has landed a new leadership gig with UiPath in Singapore.

Callum Eade, who left Commvault at the end of last year, has started a new role as APJ vice president of emerging projects at the US-headquartered robotic process automation (RPA) vendor. In his new role, he will report to Ryan Mac Ban, UiPath’s global senior vice president for emerging product sales.

Eade was appointed as vice president for Commvault in 2019, joining from VMware in Singapore, where he spent four years and most recently held the title of APJ vice president of Software Defined Data Centre (SDDC). He has also held roles at Citrix and spent seven years in Australia and New Zealand channel-facing roles at Lenovo and Toshiba.

However, he left Commvault at the end of last year for personal family reasons as the disaster recovery vendor expanded the responsibilities of Rachel Ler, its then head of ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan.

In between leaving Commvault and joining UiPath, Eade launched Channeling A Cause, a charity endevour focused on raising awareness and funds for cancer research, which also provided a platform for scaling fundraising programs.