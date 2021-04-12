Spark's Digital Island teams with AWS to offer managed Amazon Connect

Digital Island blends AWS' scale and AI with its own contact centre smarts.

Leon Sheehan (Digital Island) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned Digital Island will use the Amazon Connect cloud contact centre from Amazon Web Services to support clients, but with a twist.

Leon Sheehan, CEO of Digital Island, said contact centres were often at the heart of a customer’s experience and a positive interaction can be a powerful competitive differentiator.

"We will now utilise our expertise to develop a solution that combines Amazon Connect contact centre technology, Digital Island’s unique simplified integrated user dashboard and a customised managed service wrap – delivering a comprehensive contact centre proposition to help businesses improve customer experience outcomes through their contact centres,” Sheehan said.

Digital Island, which offers cloud communication and collaboration services businesses, said Amazon Connect provided a seamless experience across voice and chat for customers and agents, while helping to simplify contact centre operations, improve agent efficiency and lower costs.

It also embedded machine learning capabilities to provide more personalised experience, and drew on data insights to provide powerful real-time and historical analytics.

“Businesses across New Zealand have depended on Digital Island’s experience for over 10 years in delivering cloud-based contact centres," Sheehan said.

"By using Amazon Connect, we expect client call volumes to reduce by up to 24 per cent, and businesses to report savings of up to 40 per cent compared to existing phone systems using its consumption-based, pay-for-what-you use model."

Digital Island would also be able to deploy the knowledge and experience of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform to support a customer’s contact centre transformation, Sheehan said.

Nick Walton, managing director for AWS’s commercial sector in New Zealand, said local businesses were embracing new technology to create innovative customer experiences.

“In the last year, there has been an increase in the number of companies looking to move to the cloud as a result of the pandemic," he said.

"We are pleased to work with businesses like Digital Island, which provide an important service in helping customers take the first step on their cloud journey to drive innovation and deliver business results at scale."

Spark bought Digital Island in 2017 for an undisclosed sum in what was described as a relatively small deal but one thought to be a "smart tactical investment". The company already offered a cloud-based PABX system.

Spark paid $51 million in total for marketing automation software company Ubiquity Software, Digital Island and the buyback of 29 retail stores during the year.



The telco recognised goodwill from the Digital Island acquisition of $13 million.

Sheehan said clients wanted innovative customer experiences to enhance their brands. The partnership with AWS could enable that at scale while reducing complexity, providing adaptability for flexible working and delivering efficiencies.

One existing Digital Island client, Armourguard Security, was positive about the partnership.

“We are really excited to see Digital Island’s solution built on Amazon Connect and how it can help revolutionise our contact centre and business operations”, said Martyn Miller, National IT & T, dispatch and welfare manager said.