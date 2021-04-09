Cloudflare taps AWS’ Jonathon Dixon to lead APAC

In his new role, which he took in March, Dixon will also oversee Japan and Greater China as part of his APAC remit with Cloudflare.

Jonathon Dixon (Cloudflare) Credit: Cloudflare

Infrastructure and website security provider Cloudflare has appointed Jonathon Dixon - formerly Amazon Web Services (AWS) enterprise business segment head across Asia Pacific - as new vice president and general manager of the region.

Dixon brings more than 20 years of enterprise leadership experience in the IT industry to the new role, having worked for the likes of IBM and Cisco, in addition to AWS.

Based in Singapore, where Cloudflare’s APAC headquarters are located, Dixon has his roots in Melbourne, Australia. In his new role, which he took in March, Dixon will also oversee Japan and Greater China as part of his APAC remit.

“I’m excited to announce that on March 1, I joined Cloudflare as vice president and GM, Asia Pacific (including Japan and Greater China) to help build and expand Cloudflare’s growing customer and partner base and presence in the region,” Dixon said in a blog post.

“We currently have over 200 passionate and customer-focused employees in APAC, with offices in Beijing, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo."

"I’m really excited to work with our customers in APAC and talk about all of Cloudflare’s capabilities, because I truly believe that our products and solutions will make a huge impact in the region," he continued. "As I begin this role, my priorities are around building a diverse and entrepreneurial team, generating brand visibility, and creating strategic customer relationships enabled by a vibrant partner ecosystem with a strong customer focus.

"I hope to build a team that is passionate about our customers and their success. We have a tremendous opportunity to create pockets of innovation with our customers, leveraging learnings, not only from our global counterparts but also from within the region. The best part? We’re just getting started."



He takes over the position from Aliza Knox, who was previously the provider's head of APAC.



The APAC region is an important one for Cloudflare. The vendor first invested in APAC nearly a decade ago, expanding its network into Tokyo in 2010, just months after launching. Today, Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 200 cities in more than 100 countries, including 44 cities across APAC.

From January 2020 to January 2021, Cloudflare grew its APAC team by nearly 90 per cent.

According to Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, the region represents the world’s largest population with more than 4.3 billion people, and 53 per cent of them are online.

“Cloudflare continues to innovate and invest in leadership to deliver a faster, more reliable, and more secure Internet experience throughout the region, and worldwide,” he said.

“APAC has always been an important part of the world for Cloudflare, and Jonathon is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience across many countries and channel environments. We welcome him, and look forward to helping power more Asian businesses as the world relies on the internet more than ever,” he added.

In February, Cloudflare struck a new distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand with cyber security distribution specialist Exclusive Networks.

The deal marked the web infrastructure and website security vendor’s first such agreement with a distributor in the A/NZ marketplace, adding to an existing agreement with a distributor in Asia.