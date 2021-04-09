Blazeclan creates cloud cost optimisation framework with Apptio

Varoon Rajani (Blazeclan) Credit: Blazeclan

Blazeclan has partnered with Apptio to provide cloud cost optimisation solutions to enterprise customers across Asia Pacific, building on increased appetite for investment control amid a significant rise in cloud adoption.

Following regional recognition as FinOps Partner of the Year, the alliance will combine the capabilities of Blazeclan’s cSaver and Apptio’s Cloudability solutions amid plans to enhance cloud infrastructure and applications offerings at the top end of the market.

According to Varoon Rajani - CEO of Blazeclan - cloud adoption across the region has reached an “inflection point” as enterprise customers increase investment on public cloud platforms, triggered by post-pandemic recovery efforts.

“Apptio’s expertise in helping organisations take ownership of their cloud costs, rightsizing cloud usage and optimising cloud economics will complement our approach to cloud cost optimisation using the cSaver framework,” he said. “Our customers will benefit from the operational and cost efficiencies the partnership brings, helping them to make use of the public cloud in the right manner.”

Headquartered in Washington state, Apptio specialises in helping customers optimise financial performance from an IT investment standpoint, supported by an end-user base housing more than 60 per cent of Fortune 100 companies.

Housing an ecosystem of over 150 partners globally - including Blazeclan - Apptio’s network spans consulting, cloud and technology providers which includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Oracle and SAP, in addition to VMware, ServiceNow, Citrix, Dell EMC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) among others.

“Apptio enables leading enterprises to get a real-time, fully costed view of all their technology investments,” added Owen Gan, regional vice president of Southeast Asia at Apptio. “Ensuring these investments are defendable and fully aligned to business goals has never been more crucial.

“The criticality of technology planning is compounded with the explosion of cloud computing and lean-agile innovative practices. Our partnership with Blazeclan helps enable enterprises in the region to fully leverage the value of the cloud and modern development practices to minimise costs and differentiate their businesses.”

The partnership comes three months after Blazeclan launched an enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to the market, releasing Cloudlytics 3.0 to help customers automate cloud governance and compliance requirements.

The roll-out incorporated integrated security configuration, activity monitoring and compliance checks for multi-cloud environments, supported by a direct SaaS subscription model to meet consumption-based purchasing demand.

First launched to the market six years ago, the Blazeclan-built solution has been embedded in all managed services customer offerings to monitor and maintain security with a focus on expanding scalable architecture and unique compliance management tools.

In short, the revamped product line is designed to help enterprise customers manage cloud adoption and security in parallel, replacing disparate teams and point solutions with a single unified platform that capable of providing enhanced visibility.