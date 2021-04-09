Menu
Former VMware channel head Kerrie-Anne Turner joins Telstra

Takes on role of executive head, Telstra Enterprise, marketing and commercial. ​

Former VMware commercial business and channels head in Australia and New Zealand, Kerrie-Anne Turner, has resurfaced at Telstra as executive head, Telstra Enterprise, marketing and commercial.

Turner announced her departure from the virtualisation vendor, where she headed up commercial business and channels for A/NZ, last November. 

Turner spent nearly five years with VMware, replacing Jon Donovan at the beginning of 2016. Before joining VMware, Turner held the dual roles of Asia Pacific vice president and Australia managing director at StayinFront, a provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics, and image and video recognition solutions. 

In that role, Turner was responsible for the company’s strategic direction, its operational productivity and sales growth targets in the Asia Pacific region. 

Now, Turner has joined Australia’s biggest telecommunications company as of April this year. 

In a statement to ARN, she said: "I am excited to join the enterprise team and collaborate with the wider Telstra business as we execute the T22 strategy.

"I firmly believe Telstra's unique position and technologies will allow customers to transform their organisations so they can embrace new ways of doing business and innovate for the future.

"Having led technology businesses in sales, services, consulting and marketing over the last 30 years, I am looking forward to this exciting new challenge and I am honoured to join the Telstra Enterprise team."

Her appointment comes just a month after Telstra’s two-year serving channel chief, Nevash Pillay, handed in her resignation from the telco. 

Pillay led the Telstra Enterprise Partner Sales business since 2018, spearheading 23 per cent year-on-year growth during the past four years.  

Under Pillay’s tenure, Telstra enhanced alliance partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Cisco among others, expanding to a division housing more than 150 employees. 

It is understood that Turner's new role is unrelated to Pillay's departure.


