Citrix’s Keith Buckley takes on InfoTrust leadership as CEO

Keith Buckley (InfoTrust) Credit: Citrix

Keith Buckley, former Citrix Australia and New Zealand managing director, has jumped ship to take over the leadership of Australian cyber security services provider InfoTrust as its new CEO.

Buckley, who joined Citrix last January, will take over from InfoTrust founders Dane Meah and Simon McKay, who will move into board roles.

Buckley will now oversee day-to-day operations for InfoTrust, while Meah focuses on InfoTrust’s software-as-a-service start-up, MyCISO, and McKay focuses entirely on board leadership. The two founded InfoTrust in 2014 in response to an increasing need for customer cyber security solutions.

InfoTrust works with customers in Australia and New Zealand, providing consultation and security technologies, counting banks, insurers, federal government and energy providers among its clientele.

“We’re so proud of what we have achieved in the past seven years, it’s been really rewarding to see InfoTrust grow and support so many organisations to increase their security in the face of ever-changing threats,” Meah said.

Credit: InfoTrust Dane Meah and Simon McKay (InfoTrust)

“We have had strong growth over the past 12 months despite COVID challenges, and we’re bringing in senior, high performing professionals in every position.”

Buckley has been advising InfoTrust on its advisory board, with the founders claiming it felt “like a natural step to hand over operations to him”.

He joined Citrix from Riverbed in January 2020, taking over from the incumbent Erin Butler. According to Buckley's LinkedIn profile, he departed Citrix late last year.

It is understood that Citrix is yet to name a new A/NZ managing director, with the local business currently being managed on a temporary basis by Citrix Asia Pacific and Japan COO Leanne Taylor.



Before joining Riverbed, Buckley led McAfee in A/NZ and held leadership and senior roles at Symantec and Dell during the preceding 15 years.

“InfoTrust is an exciting business that I’ve admired for a long time, I’m honoured that Dane and Simon have given me the opportunity to take InfoTrust to the next level,” he said.

“Cyber-attacks continue to disrupt business operations, hurting productivity, brand and bottom line, and it’s our mission at InfoTrust to assist our customers to remain safe and secure.”