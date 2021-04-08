Menu
Teltrac expands across the south as major contract looms

Teltrac engaged to work on the redevelopment of the Invercargill inner-city

Digital infrastructure and technology provider Teltrac is opening across the southern region with new offices in Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown. 

The company already has offices in Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington and Auckland.

“We have always had a nationwide network of contractors to support our experienced technical team," said national sales manager Michael Miles.  

"Our new southern presence gives us the opportunity to bring our ways of working and high levels of customer care directly to our clients, who have asked us to open locally."

Teltrac is celebrating 30 years in business this year, having been founded as a contractor delivering business and residential cabling services to Telecom South on 16 May 1991. It now has around 100 employees.

"Our new presence gives us the opportunity to employ local people and invest in the communities, promote internally and bring our expertise directly to the southern region” said Craig Hutchison, chief executive officer. 

“We are delighted to announce one of the first major projects our southern team will be working on is the visionary Invercargill inner-city redevelopment.”

Teltrac now offers digital infrastructure and technology solutions across a range of domains such as security, wireless, IP telephony, IoT, audio visual and building automation among others.

It is a partner for customers such as ANZ, ASB, Arvida, Christchurch International Airport, Farmlands and Ravensdown.


