Menu
NZX bolsters tech governance by appointing exchange technology expert

NZX bolsters tech governance by appointing exchange technology expert

Appointment comes in the wake of a series of technology issues, including a major denial of service attack

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
James Miller (NZX)

James Miller (NZX)

Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand Stock Exchange, which was brought down last year by large denial of service attacks, has appointed a specialist expert in stock exchange systems to the board's new technology sub-committee.

Peter Jessup brings more than 35 years’ of experience, mainly in stock exchange and related areas, including trading and post trade systems. 

NZX chair James Miller said the appointment reflected the need for high quality, specialist expertise to underpin governance supporting the resilience and stability, and further evolution of NZX’s technology framework.

NZX’s technology committee was permanently established in November last year to provide specialist governance oversight of the role and use of technology in executing NZX’s strategy.

In December, the NZX accepted it needed to further invest in technology and skills and said some charge-back of those costs to participants was likely.

Before establishing an independent consultancy in 2018, he was senior vice president at Nasdaq’s global technology services group, leading an international team of engineers and over 250 support personnel across four geographic locations.

In his 23-year tenure at Nasdaq, Jessup oversaw the development of several products including the X stream matching platform, which became the fastest matching system in the world. 

He previously worked for the New Zealand Stock Exchange designing and developing the Faster DvP settlement platform and the implementation of automated trading technology.

“Peter’s broad range of skills is second-to-none – especially when paired with his deep understanding of stock exchanges," Miller said. 

"It is extremely valuable to us that he will be applying those skills and deep knowledge back to NZX and for the benefit of the future of New Zealand’s capital markets.”

Sydney-based Jessup replaces former TradeMe CEO Jon Macdonald on the committee following his retirement from the NZX board. 

He joins chair John McMahon and Richard Bodman, who collectively bring strong governance experience and IT knowledge from the financial sector.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Financial Servicesdenial of serviceNZXNew Zealand Stock Exchange

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 