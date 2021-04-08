Cofense reels in Cyberfish acquisition

Credit: ID 181838058 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com

Phishing detection and response (PDR) vendor Cofense has bolstered its email protection, detection and response capabilities with the acquisition of Cyberfish.



Cyberfish’s product offering of the same name, which has been designed for managed service providers (MSP) and small- to medium-sized business (SMB), claims to provide phishing protection from websites and emails with computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI).

Acquired for an unspecified amount, the deal sees the MSP partners of Cofense gaining access to Cyberfish’s real-time phishing protection technology, which will be deployed “immediately” as part of Cofense’s Managed PDR service.

Additionally, Cofense is set to use its phishing intelligence to train and develop Cyberfish’s machine-learning algorithms further to block malicious emails in real-time.

“Together, Cofense and Cyberfish will offer a one-stop shop for an organization’s email security needs, eliminating the need for many expensive and slow-to-deploy legacy solutions,” said Rohyt Belani, Cofense CEO and co-founder.

“With organisations increasingly working to consolidate technology vendors, we are laying the groundwork to support our customers in this endeavor and maintain the high quality they expect in whatever solutions they adopt.”

While specifics are unknown about if Cyberfish’s partner program will change under the new ownership, Belani added that his company’s support includes an ongoing commitment to the email and website phishing protection vendor’s MSP ecosystem.

Dima Kagan, Cyberfish CEO and co-founder, added that meetings between the two companies revealed that both sides were of a similar opinion on the email security market.

“We look forward to working together to bring that vision to reality through advanced AI and automation capabilities,” he added.