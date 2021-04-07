Menu
Advantage collects an APAC MSSP gong from BlackBerry

Advantage built a security automation suite around Blackberry's software.

Kiwi managed security services provider Advantage was named Asia Pacific (APAC) managed security service provider (MSSP) partner of the year at BlackBerry’s virtual sales kick off last month.

The recognition comes after a six-year partnership, during which time Advantage has used BlackBerry as a core element of its client protection services in an automation suite built using BlackBerry software.

“With BlackBerry technology we can offer next-level security for the thousands of endpoints – like workstation laptops, mobiles and tablets – under our management,” said Brad Pearpoint, managing director at Advantage.

The time to detection is dramatically reduced, he said, because the BlackBerry software can detect breaches in minutes instead of hours or days.

Early detection saved clients time and money, as breaches were resolved before they could escalate – and without the need for expensive manual checks.

With more people working from home, Advantage’s security automation was also growing in importance.

“Devices become vulnerable to attack outside of the work environment," Pearpoint said. "Our tooling offers the same level of service regardless of where they are."

BlackBerry has now recognised these achievements.

"Advantage has proven to be an extremely capable and valuable BlackBerry partner," said David Nicol, managing director A/NZ at BlackBerry. 

"They have demonstrated their innovative and enterprising spirit, leveraging their expertise in cybersecurity and automation to maximise the capabilities of BlackBerry software for customers."

Advantage has provided IT services across all market verticals for over 30 years. Its security and datacentre services are backed by a wide range of hardware and software partners.


Tags Blackberryadvantagesecuritycyber security

