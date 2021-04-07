New entrant Tabella lands archTIS cyber security partnership

Lewis Holden (Tabella) Credit: Reseller News

Tabella a new entrant to the cyber security space, has partnered with archTIS to deliver advanced information security to enterprise and government organisations.

Tabella, which was founded in January, will resell archTIS’ attribute-based access control (ABAC) information security solutions to customers in New Zealand.

The partnership allows the Auckland-based company to resell and provide services for both the archTIS Kojensi solution and its subsidiary Nucleus Cyber’s NC Protect solution to support enterprise, government and defence clients in New Zealand with the ability to securely access and collaborate on sensitive, classified and top secret data.

"The cyber security needs of New Zealand government and businesses continue to be highlighted with recent major breaches and incidents, along with new legislative requirements in the new Privacy Act," said Lewis Holden, managing director at Tabella.

Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information while NC Protect delivers enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.

Daniel Lai, CEO of archTIS and Nucleus Cyber, said the partnership would empower customers in New Zealand to safeguard sensitive and confidential information from internal threats with data-centric information security solutions.

Holden's co-founders are Ray Noonan of Cogent fame, who Holden worked for for four years up to 2019, and Corin Maberly, a business and technology lawyer.