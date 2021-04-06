Menu
Tim Cook not planning on staying with Apple through the decade

Tim Cook not planning on staying with Apple through the decade

And other things we learned from his interview with the New York Times.

Michael Simon Michael Simon (Macworld.com)
Comments
Tim Cook (Apple)

Tim Cook (Apple)

Credit: Apple

Tim Cook might only be 60, but he's already thinking about his time after Apple. In an interview with Kara Swisher on her Sway podcast, Cook weighed in on Facebook, the possibility of an Apple car, App Store rules, and his future with Apple.

Let's start with that last one. One of Swisher's last questions to Cook was a seemingly innocuous one that he answered with surprising candidness. When posed with the question, are you going to be at Apple 10 more years? Cook has this to say: "Ten more years, probably not. But I can tell you that I feel great right now. And the date's not in sight. But ten more years is a long time and probably not ten more years."

Cook said he doesn't have a clue what he would do if he left Apple because I love this company so much, but it's clear that he's thinking of a time when he isn't running the largest company in the world. It's not immediately clear who Cook's successor would be, but Jeff Williams is currently chief operating officer, the position Cook held before Steve Jobs named Cook as his successor.

Cook also talked a lot about privacy and the App Store, specifically about app curation. He expressed regret over the Parler standoff and said he hopes they come back. We care deeply about what we're offering our users. And when we have a news product like Apple News, we have human editors that are selecting the key stories.

And so, they're avoiding all of the misinformation that is out there. The reality is that the web in some areas has become a dark place. And without curation, you wind up with this firehose of things that I would not want to put into an amplifier.

Cook reiterated that privacy is a basic human right, and admitted that regulation is required to fix the current crisis. He talked at length about the App Tracking Transparency feature in IOS 14.5 and said the release, which has been in beta development since February, is due in just a few weeks.

He said he was shocked at the pushback from Facebook and others and believes that you can do digital advertising and make money from digital advertising without tracking people when they don't know they're being tracked.

AR and cars

As he has in the past, Cook once again praised the potential of augmented reality and artificial intelligence. While he obviously refused to talk about anything that may or may not be in the pipeline, Cook offered an example for how AR could enhance the interview: "You and I are having a great conversation right now. Arguably, it could even be better if we were able to augment our discussion with charts or other things to appear. And your audience would also benefit from this, too".

That offers a glimpse into how Apple sees its rumoured glasses fitting into everyday life. Cook rattled off several industries that are already benefitting from AR—health, education, gaming, retail—and added that the promise is even greater in the future.

Finally, Swisher brought up the subject of the Apple car, Apple longest-rumoured project. Cook was coy and vague, but praised Elon Musk and Tesla, saying he's done an unbelievable job of not only establishing the lead, but keeping the lead for such a long period of time in the (electric vehicle) space.

However, he wouldn't bite when Swisher pushed him on the Apple car, first saying that Apple investigate(s) so many things internally. Many of them never see the light of day. I'm not saying that one will not. When pressed again, he flat out refused to answer: Yeah, I'm not going to answer that question.

However, he didn't discount the idea outright: We love to integrate hardware, software, and services, and find the intersection points of those because we think that's where the magic occurs. And so that's what we love to do. And we love to own the primary technology that's around that.You can listen to the podcast and read the entire transcript of the interview here.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Apple

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 