Menu
Eclipse hosts Visual Studio Code extensions marketplace

Eclipse hosts Visual Studio Code extensions marketplace

Eclipse Open VSX will serve as a public, open source, vendor-neutral registry of VS Code extensions that can be used with Eclipse Theia and other IDEs

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Open VSX Registry, a repository of extensions for Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code and other developer tools, is now under the jurisdiction of the Eclipse Foundation.

Bult on the Eclipse Open VSX project, the public repository has been transferred from development tools maker TypeFox and will be managed under the Eclipse Cloud DevTools working group, Eclipse said on March 30.

Open VSX Registry is positioned as an open source, vendor-neutral alternative to Microsoft’s Visual Studio Marketplace, providing an open marketplace of extensions for Visual Studio Code-compatible editors including Eclipse Che and Eclipse Theia.

Eclipse stressed that development of the Open VSX Registry marketplace would be guided by the community rather than a single vendor. Open VSX Registry, the foundation argued, increases transparency and flexibility for extension users, publishers, and tool developers, particularly those using cloud-based tools and IDEs and who want to avoid being locked into proprietary models and marketplaces.

Open VSX Registry, accessible here, has extensions providing capabilities ranging from Dart language support to YAML capabilities and Julia language support.

The Open VSX Registry had 983 extensions as of April 1, and Eclipse expects the number to grow significantly. And because Open VSX is open source, any organisation can use it to deploy an internally hosted extension registry for in-house developers.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoft

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 