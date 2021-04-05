Menu
Spectrum signs on as first Illumio partner in NZ

Spectrum signs on as first Illumio partner in NZ

Through the partnership, Spectrum will also be New Zealand’s first Gold-tier status partner within Illumio’s Asia Pacific channel partner program.

Credit: Photo by Dan Freeman on Unsplash

Auckland-based critical services specialist Spectrum has become the first channel partner in New Zealand for US-headquartered zero trust segmentation solution vendor Illumio. 

The new partnership will see Spectrum — which specialises in providing critical services in the cloud, network security and data management sectors — integrate Illumio’s micro-segmentation technology into its managed services solutions for enterprise organisations across New Zealand. 

Through the partnership, Spectrum will also be New Zealand’s first Gold-tier status partner within Illumio’s Asia Pacific (APAC) channel partner program. 

According to Spectrum business development manager Jaco van der Westhuizen, the partnership with Illumio was driven by the provider’s enterprise customers increasingly looking for partners to demonstrate the ability to manage compliance and cyber security issues. 

“Never before have organisations in New Zealand seen such a demand placed upon them from regulatory compliance,” van der Westhuizen said. “Whether it's PCI, SWIFT or the GDPR, the complexity involved with running a business at scale is increasing each year.  

“This puts a lot of pressure on in-house teams to be able to find the right solutions for them in each region, and is where our expertise offers a lot of value to our customers,” he added. 

Van der Westhuizen added that Spectrum, which claims 50 people across offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, has been named Illumio’s first partner in the New Zealand market because the company’s remit requires it to focus on the future needs of its clients, in addition to current needs — and micro-segmentation looks to be a solution that will become increasingly important. 

“Micro-segmentation is a technology which fits perfectly into the zero trust security framework that our clients will need to meet the security and compliance demands not just today but into the future,” van der Westhuizen said.  

“Partnering with Illumio allows Spectrum to expand both its security and compliance offering so our customers can invest their resources into growing their New Zealand business operations whilst resting assured they are fully compliant,” he added. 

In October last year, Illumio made some adjustments to its channel infrastructure in a bid to “better accommodate” a re-jigged channel-only strategy across Asia Pacific. 

Under the new changes, Illumio APAC offers a tiered system for partners that is consistent across the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia markets in which it operates. 

The tiers include ‘Authorised’, ‘Silver’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Platinum’. 


