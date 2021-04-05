Menu
AWS launches start-up Space Accelerator program

AWS launches start-up Space Accelerator program

Open to those that work with space technology or space-derived data.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Unsplash

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its Space Accelerator program to support start-ups that operate in the space industry from around the world. 

Running in collaboration with the UK-based space technology investment group Seraphim Capital, the program will place 10 companies around the globe in a four-week accelerator program in June 2021, which may receive up to US$100,000 in AWS Activate credit. 

The program is described by AWS as an “intensive, four-week program”, offering AWS cloud and technical training to accelerate research, development and growth to start-ups at all stages that work with space technology or space-derived data that have “have a clearly defined and unique mission”. 

This mission can include, but is not limited to, earth observation, electronics and robotics, spacecraft launch and delivery, spacecraft hardware and software, launch manufacturing and launch operations. 

In addition to the AWS Active credit, the selected start-ups will also receive mentoring from space domain and technical subject matter experts that have experience working on AWS, collaboration opportunities with AWS partners and customers that are seeking technology solutions to space problems, and fundraising conversations with investors. 

“Start-ups provide a catalyst for bold new experimentation in the space industry,” said Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at AWS. “We are proud to announce the AWS Space Accelerator as part of our ongoing commitment to help start-ups succeed, and to shape the future of aerospace. We look forward to helping the first cohort of companies launch and grow through this new program.” 

Applications into the program are open now, with proposals due by 21 April. These proposals will be judged on the uniqueness of the project, the value it provides for the industry, the creativity of the application of AWS, and the ability of the start-up's team to deliver on an opportunity. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAmazon Web ServicesAWS

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 