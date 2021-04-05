AWS launches start-up Space Accelerator program

Open to those that work with space technology or space-derived data.

Credit: Unsplash

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its Space Accelerator program to support start-ups that operate in the space industry from around the world.



Running in collaboration with the UK-based space technology investment group Seraphim Capital, the program will place 10 companies around the globe in a four-week accelerator program in June 2021, which may receive up to US$100,000 in AWS Activate credit.

The program is described by AWS as an “intensive, four-week program”, offering AWS cloud and technical training to accelerate research, development and growth to start-ups at all stages that work with space technology or space-derived data that have “have a clearly defined and unique mission”.

This mission can include, but is not limited to, earth observation, electronics and robotics, spacecraft launch and delivery, spacecraft hardware and software, launch manufacturing and launch operations.

In addition to the AWS Active credit, the selected start-ups will also receive mentoring from space domain and technical subject matter experts that have experience working on AWS, collaboration opportunities with AWS partners and customers that are seeking technology solutions to space problems, and fundraising conversations with investors.

“Start-ups provide a catalyst for bold new experimentation in the space industry,” said Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at AWS. “We are proud to announce the AWS Space Accelerator as part of our ongoing commitment to help start-ups succeed, and to shape the future of aerospace. We look forward to helping the first cohort of companies launch and grow through this new program.”

Applications into the program are open now, with proposals due by 21 April. These proposals will be judged on the uniqueness of the project, the value it provides for the industry, the creativity of the application of AWS, and the ability of the start-up's team to deliver on an opportunity.