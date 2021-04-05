Oracle hands customers free cloud migration

Vinay Kumar (Oracle) Credit: Oracle

Oracle is offering to “lift and shift” its customers into its cloud for free as the coronavirus pandemic spurs a global acceleration in the need for cloud adoption.

Known as Oracle Cloud Lift Service, the new program will give customers access to the vendor’s own engineers and resources to aid them in their migrations.

Although Oracle said it would offer a “single point of contact” for customers, it assured ARN that partners would be able to play a role in the migrations, depending on customers’ preferences and relationships. Resources Oracle will supply include performance analysis, application architecture, hands-on migrations and go-live support.

The vendor also said it would help train their staff on best practices so they have the expertise to run the environment moving forward.

“Our customers want a seamless path to the cloud with the right guidance, solution architecture, and hands-on help we can provide,” said Vinay Kumar, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle Cloud Lift Services is just one of several changes we are implementing to accelerate customer success on Oracle Cloud.”

Oracle’s announcement comes hot off the heels of VMware’s launch of its own cloud migration solution. Both mark a drive by traditional IT vendors to cater for customer demand for leased cloud services, as opposed to on-premises computing.