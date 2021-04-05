It's official: Fuji Xerox NZ is now Fujifilm Business Innovation

New era dawns for the former Fuji Xerox business in New Zealand

Peter Thomas (Fujifilm Business Innovation) Credit: Supplied

Fuji Xerox NZ rebranded this morning, donning its new livery as Fujifilm Business Innovation.

The move follows the same name change at parent company Fuji Xerox after it decided to end a long-standing technology agreement with Xerox Corporation.

That agreement, which provided brand licenses, technology and sales territories, expired yesterday.

Apart from the change of identity, it is business as usual, managing director of Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ Peter Thomas told Reseller News.

The same products and services customers had become accustomed to and existing contracts would remain unchanged, he said.

The company will continue to offer its core printing and document technologies and services, in addition to an expanding portfolio of enterprise software solutions, collaborative displays, managed print room services and IT services.



"In the short term while you will see some different branding on our buildings, vehicles and uniforms, the great products and services we are offering will continue to be offered," Thomas said.

Similarly there would be no changes in the short term to partner arrangements.

"Our bigger focus now is the marketing of what Fujifilm Business Innovation can offer to the market here in New Zealand in the longer term," Thomas said.

While the company will even continue to sell existing Fuji Xerox products under that brand, it will also start selling and marketing new products under the Fujifilm brand.

“This is one of the most important and exciting changes in our company’s history,” said Thomas.

“Fujifilm has more than 80 years of global track record in innovation and new technologies, and we’re delighted to now share its full name and showcase our greater alignment with the wider group of companies.”

Thomas said while print has been in long-term decline, the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated that.

"What we've seen is a quite dramatic reduction in print consumption over the past 12 months, particularly in office print," he said.

Graphic arts and commercial print had also been hit hard.

"For Fujifilm Business Innovation, we're finding more and more work is actually helping customers to innovate and to find ways to print less, to embrace the digital world and find different ways to do their business," Thomas said.

That includes offering consulting and software to help organisations remove print from their workflows.

"With our new company name and brand that's really what we are all about, helping people to innovate and to find different ways to reach their goals and embrace the digital age."

The New Zealand operation is one of more than 300 subsidiaries in the Fujifilm Holdings portfolio, including operations in fields such as healthcare, biotechnology, imaging, and photography.

In New Zealand, the company expected to leverage continual innovation across the wider Fujifilm group to bring new value to customers.

“The innovation component of our new brand is exciting and will be wide-ranging," Thomas said.

"It encompasses the types of products and services we will be able to offer, through to the way we operate with a sustainable mindset and focus,” Thomas said.

“The brand change will enable us to collaborate more strongly with the other Fujifilm companies and deliver new opportunities and solutions for our customers.”

Fuji Xerox acquired ASX-listed rival CSG in February last year in a $140 million deal. In the process it also picked up IT services provider CodeBlue, which CSG had bought in 2015.

Thomas said CodeBlue was a great business generating amazing growth.

"That's been a fantastic acquisition to our range of products and services and we see further opportunities for CodeBlue to grow," he said.

Thomas said while there were declines in some areas there was growth in others and he expected revenue to grow overall.

"When I look at the future I think our financial outlook is actually quite positive. We've had a challenging year no doubt with COVID, but when I look into the future I actually feel really excited and positive about our long term financial sustainability."

Over the years Fujifilm’s research and intellectual property had yielded an array of new applications for its technologies, such as using microporous photographic film technology to create yeast filters used in brewing beer, or creating lightweight sensors from the company’s Fujinon lens technology to be carried aboard satellites.