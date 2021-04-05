High profile former Gartner executive joins Assurity Consulting

Michelle Caminos (Assurity Consulting) Credit: Supplied

Transformation and quality assurance powerhouse Assurity Consulting has hired Michele Caminos, a former global managing vice president at Gartner.

Caminos brings expertise in innovation and transformation to the new role of strategic business development manager.

Assurity said it was continuing to deepen investment in its leadership team as part of its new corporate strategy, which it shared with clients nationwide in November 2020.

“Michele has an extensive career in the IT and services industry with proven consulting expertise in understanding and addressing her clients’ key challenges and helping to design and implement successful go-to-market strategies for them," said Steve Mitchell, GM, Auckland at Assurity.

"She's also a well-sought-after public speaker both locally and globally, including NZ CIO events.”

Caminos will be supported by Assurity's nationwide team of consultants across four value streams – design and innovation, digital delivery, business optimisation and employee growth – to help deliver successful projects with clients, Mitchell said.

“Auckland is one of Assurity’s fastest-growing markets and we look forward to Michele joining our management team in Auckland to accelerate our growth plan and drive increased value and innovation for our clients,” said Garth Hamilton, CEO at Assurity Consulting.

Assurity, which launched a software quality cloud platform on AWS last year, services major government and corporate organisations in New Zealand.

It has been repeatedly named as one of Inland Revenue's largest partners in its $1.8 billion business transformation, billing $21 million there in 2020.