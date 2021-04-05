Menu
High profile former Gartner executive joins Assurity Consulting

High profile former Gartner executive joins Assurity Consulting

Michele Caminos joins Assurity's leadership team

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Michelle Caminos (Assurity Consulting)

Michelle Caminos (Assurity Consulting)

Credit: Supplied

Transformation and quality assurance powerhouse Assurity Consulting has hired Michele Caminos, a former global managing vice president at Gartner.

Caminos brings expertise in innovation and transformation to the new role of strategic business development manager.

Assurity said it was continuing to deepen investment in its leadership team as part of its new corporate strategy, which it shared with clients nationwide in November 2020.

“Michele has an extensive career in the IT and services industry with proven consulting expertise in understanding and addressing her clients’ key challenges and helping to design and implement successful go-to-market strategies for them," said Steve Mitchell, GM, Auckland at Assurity. 

"She's also a well-sought-after public speaker both locally and globally, including NZ CIO events.” 

Caminos will be supported by Assurity's nationwide team of consultants across four value streams – design and innovation, digital delivery, business optimisation and employee growth – to help deliver successful projects with clients, Mitchell said.

“Auckland is one of Assurity’s fastest-growing markets and we look forward to Michele joining our management team in Auckland to accelerate our growth plan and drive increased value and innovation for our clients,” said Garth Hamilton, CEO at Assurity Consulting.

Assurity, which launched a software quality cloud platform on AWS last year, services major government and corporate organisations in New Zealand.

It has been repeatedly named as one of Inland Revenue's largest partners in its $1.8 billion business transformation, billing $21 million there in 2020.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags testingsoftware qualityAssurity Consultingdigital transformation

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 