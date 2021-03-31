Software AG launches new global partner program

Srikanth Mohan (Software AG) Credit: Software AG

Software AG has launched a new global partner program and a new portal for self-service enablement.

The program will cover two tiers, select and premier, with partners having the opportunity to accumulate more “points” to ascend to the higher tier. According to the German enterprise software vendor, partners will be rewarded for building skills, earning Software AG product certifications and co-selling.

Software AG claims to have 50 active partners in Australia and New Zealand, with the vendor’s regional channel chief claiming it intended to “double down” on the community in 2021.

“The Australia and New Zealand region is an important one for Software AG and our partners are the cornerstone of our business. We want to ensure that we provide our partners with the necessary tools needed for them to be able to help customers succeed in their technology and business outcomes,” said Srikanth Mohan, director of partner growth, Software AG A/NZ said.

“Trends like integration, cloud, mobile and big data are continuing to change how businesses connect with consumers and each other. We aim to provide Australian and New Zealand based organisations with innovative solutions and industry specific integration applications that best meets their needs. We look forward to tackling the tremendous market opportunity in front of us.”

Software AG is expecting to announce a new A/NZ lead in the near future, following the departure of Start Rees last August. Rees returned to Software AG after 10 years to take on the vice president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) role in July 2018.