Spaulding Ridge opens up shop in Sydney to expand A/NZ reach

US-headquartered IT management consulting firm Spaulding Ridge has opened an office in Sydney in order to expand its reach in Australia and New Zealand.

According to the firm, the A/NZ region is a priority market for its global strategy, with plans to draw on local talent to assist companies with digital transformation projects.

The company, which has alliances with Anaplan, DocuSign and Salesforce, has yet to announce who will run the Sydney office.

"We are excited about the opportunity to formally expand our unique service offerings to the markets in Australia and New Zealand," said Tassos Siatras, Spaulding Ridge partner and head of international markets, in a statement.

"Our existing technology and industry expertise aligns very well with demand in the local market and we look forward to showcasing the value we can bring to our client and partner needs."

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Spaulding Ridge also has offices in Canada, the UK, France and the Philippines.