Datacom nabs Salesforce country manager to lead its own team

Country manager Craig Skinner joins major local Salesforce partner

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Craig Skinner (Datacom)

Credit: Supplied

Datacom has poached Craig Skinner, formerly the country leader for Salesforce New Zealand, to head its own Salesforce team.

Skinner worked for Salesforce for just over two years from 2009 to 2011 as a corporate account executive before shifting for four years to internet service provider CallPlus as national sales manager. 

He rejoined Salesforce NZ as its commercial sales director in July 2015, building the team there to more than 100 and revenue to A$56.3 million, according to accounts filed with the Companies Office for the year ended 31 January, 2020.

"I'm hugely excited to be joining an iconic Kiwi organisation, singularly focused on the success of its customers," Skinner said. 

Datacom had always been a strong partner for Salesforce in New Zealand and Australia, he said, and he always sensed a strong alignment in terms of values.

"I'm looking forward to building on the great work done to date by the Datacom Salesforce practice, and leveraging the other amazing services that Datacom has to offer, to drive the best outcomes for our customers and ensure that Datacom is the recognised partner of choice."

Before entering the technology industry, Skinner was a teacher, according to a bio online at Salesforce.

“I was teaching a class of intermediate students when I realised I was taming kids and keeping them busy rather than teaching, and I just thought: ‘This isn’t what I want to be doing,’” he said.

Skinner starts his new role at at the end of April.


 


Tags crmCustomer Relationship ManagementDatacomsalesforcecallplus

