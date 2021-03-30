CCL claims NZ first with Windows Virtual Desktop specialisation

WVD helped Homecare Medical manage a 2000 per cent-plus increase in calls during the pandemic.

Tim Howell (CCL) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned IT and cloud service provider CCL has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) advanced specialisation, in what it said was a New Zealand first.

The certification validated CCL's knowledge, experience, and expertise in deploying, scaling, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft’s advanced specialisation is awarded to partners satisfying criteria around customer success, staff skilling, and a third-party audit of their Microsoft WVD technical practices.

WVD integrates with other Microsoft products and allowed customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way to support remote working among other uses.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Microsoft WVD can help customers deploy and navigate licensing efficiencies to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organisation.

“The pandemic has placed huge urgency on keeping displaced workers connected and productive,” said Tim Howell, director marketing and strategy at CCL.

“Our team has been working with Microsoft WVD from its early releases and has built strong capabilities in this area.”

Howell said WVD played a critical role in Microsoft’s portfolio, allowing organisations to embrace more flexible workplace practices, while benefiting from the security and scalability of the underlying Microsoft Azure platform.

Matt Bostwick, Microsoft New Zealand partner director, said CCL clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

One customer, Homecare Medical, is the provider of NZ's critical telehealth service Healthline.

It engaged CCL to implement the provider’s virtual desktop offering, called Digital WorkSpace for WVD while facing a 2000-plus per cent increase in inbound calls following the declaration of a global pandemic last March.

CCL’s platform ensured Homecare was able to rapidly scale up operations and increase headcount from approximately 450 to 1100 employees spread across multiple contact centres and at-home locations.

CCL engineers and support staff designed and delivered a finished “gold stamped” desktop image made available to Homecare Medical employees in 24 hours.

CCL’s new Microsoft accreditation comes a year after CCL and Microsoft announced a three-year strategic reseller partnership and, more recently, a new partnership with Nerdio to automate the configuration and management of large WVD environments.

COVID-related lockdowns and disruption to business placed huge pressure on CCL to deploy new services at speed for clients, Howell said.

“Windows Virtual Desktop is a key part of our strategy to transform the workplace for the next chapter on doing business from anywhere.”