Enhance names Datamine’s Matt Owen as new consulting head

Brought on board with a view to bulk up Enhance’s prowess in the areas of data automation, innovation and commercialisation.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
(L-R) Kaleb Leeming, Matthew Owen, Ben Allen (Enhance)

Credit: Enhance

Wellington-based IT consulting firm Enhance has tapped Matt Owen, former consulting director of Auckland analytics consultancy and product development provider Datamine, as its new head of consulting.  

Owen, who joined the Enhance team on 29 March, was brought on board with a view to bulk up Enhance’s prowess in the areas of data automation, innovation and commercialisation.  

“Matt has a strong track record of supporting clients in developing commercially viable solutions that are relevant to their business challenges and providing them with a competitive advantage,” Enhance director and co-founder Kaleb Leeming said, noting that Owen is well respected in the industry and known as an expert in data and analytics, with the ability to accelerate growth. 

“Bringing in the experience he has gained consulting with major banks to productise and commercialise data for the benefit of their customers, Matt will add huge value to Enhance in terms of improving our thinking around our data automation and how we can further drive innovation and commercialisation – a big focus for us with our global growth ambitions,” Leeming added. 

Owen comes to the role with following an already extensive sales and consulting career in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, holding senior leadership roles at CoreLogic, Dun & Bradstreet and Qrious.  

In 2018, he founded AugmentX, a data and analytics consultancy that was eventually acquired by Datamine, where he spent one-and-a-half years.  

According to Leeming, Owen’s pedigree and ability to get to the heart of Enhance’s customers and industry challenges will help the firm continue to operate at the leading edge of test automation innovation. 

“Matt’s reputation and innate ability to innovate and commercialise technology solutions will ensure Enhance remains as a thought leader in the test automation space, allowing us to spread our magic across more business in NZ and internationally,” Leeming said. 

From Owen’s perspective, with continued pressure from businesses to respond and accelerate technology products and services, the opportunity to maximise the use of automation should be at the forefront of organisations' conversations about data, software and ethics. 

“Because speed to market is so critical, the use of automation becomes even more important, so I am excited about working with the Enhance team to continue to invest in expanding our test automation suite and capability for our customers,” Owen said. 

“There is clearly something pretty special about the Enhance offering, and I am excited to work with the team to continue to raise the standards of test automation in the industry,” he added. 


