Menu
Mark Dyer departs NTT to claim Intergen CTO role

Mark Dyer departs NTT to claim Intergen CTO role

Dyer departs after five years with NTT, formerly Dimension Data

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Simon Bright - CEO, Intergen

Simon Bright - CEO, Intergen

Credit: Supplied

Intergen and its owner, Australia-based Empired, have appointed Mark Dyer to the Intergen leadership team in the new role of chief technology officer, New Zealand.

Dyer will bring 22 years’ of experience to focus on driving cloud and modern managed services innovation and leadership for New Zealand organisations.

Before joining Intergen, Dyer was the director of services for NTT, where he led a digital strategy that transformed client experience and operational delivery.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the change today, Dyer said the last few years at NTT had been "exciting and exhausting" as the company improved is customer NPS scores by 40 points and employee engagement by 20 per cent.

Dyer brought a depth of skill and capability as well as leadership and innovation that would help Intergen's customers accelerate their digital strategies and optimise and transform to achieve the best outcomes, said Simon Bright, CEO of Intergen and COO of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed Empired Group.

"As our customers accelerate their journeys to the cloud and strive to create modern and engaging experiences for their customers and people, they are looking to us to provide technology platforms that enable continuous transformation and unify the full breadth of the Microsoft connected cloud," Bright said.

Dyer's appointment would further lift and grow Intergen's capabilities in application and infrastructure managed services and professional and modern managed services to some of Australasia’s largest organisations, Bright said.

“Right now, every digital organisation is driving hard to transform customer and employee experience, reduce technical debt and cost, and move faster," Dyer said. 

"Traditional managed service providers are not enabling these objectives and often only provide status quo service operations, rather than working as a partner to drive joint strategic objectives."

That created a "unique opportunity", Dyer said, to enable organisations’ ongoing transformation through partnership, drawing on Intergen’s expertise in business applications such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, development, modern workplace, data; and cloud, and by bringing a modern managed services approach to ensure continuous evolution.

Intergen has been something of a star within the Empired Group in recent years. For the year to June 2020, Intergen recorded A$67.5 million in revenue (approximately NZ$74 million), up 11 per cent year on year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Managed Servicesempireddimension dataIntergenNTTdigital transformation

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 