Mark Dyer departs NTT to claim Intergen CTO role

Simon Bright - CEO, Intergen Credit: Supplied

Intergen and its owner, Australia-based Empired, have appointed Mark Dyer to the Intergen leadership team in the new role of chief technology officer, New Zealand.

Dyer will bring 22 years’ of experience to focus on driving cloud and modern managed services innovation and leadership for New Zealand organisations.



Before joining Intergen, Dyer was the director of services for NTT, where he led a digital strategy that transformed client experience and operational delivery.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the change today, Dyer said the last few years at NTT had been "exciting and exhausting" as the company improved is customer NPS scores by 40 points and employee engagement by 20 per cent.

Dyer brought a depth of skill and capability as well as leadership and innovation that would help Intergen's customers accelerate their digital strategies and optimise and transform to achieve the best outcomes, said Simon Bright, CEO of Intergen and COO of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed Empired Group.

"As our customers accelerate their journeys to the cloud and strive to create modern and engaging experiences for their customers and people, they are looking to us to provide technology platforms that enable continuous transformation and unify the full breadth of the Microsoft connected cloud," Bright said.



Dyer's appointment would further lift and grow Intergen's capabilities in application and infrastructure managed services and professional and modern managed services to some of Australasia’s largest organisations, Bright said.

“Right now, every digital organisation is driving hard to transform customer and employee experience, reduce technical debt and cost, and move faster," Dyer said.

"Traditional managed service providers are not enabling these objectives and often only provide status quo service operations, rather than working as a partner to drive joint strategic objectives."



That created a "unique opportunity", Dyer said, to enable organisations’ ongoing transformation through partnership, drawing on Intergen’s expertise in business applications such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, development, modern workplace, data; and cloud, and by bringing a modern managed services approach to ensure continuous evolution.



Intergen has been something of a star within the Empired Group in recent years. For the year to June 2020, Intergen recorded A$67.5 million in revenue (approximately NZ$74 million), up 11 per cent year on year.