RedEye partners with IBM powerhouse Certus Digital to drive A/NZ business

Partners aim to push the digitisation of enterprise asset management

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Wayne Gerard (RedEye)

Credit: Supplied

Australia-based RedEye has inked a reseller partnership with IBM Maximo provider Certus Digital to to resell RedEye’s asset management software in New Zealand. 

The partnership aims to help utilities, government agencies and other large infrastructure owners accelerate the digitisation of asset management by making engineering drawings, data and documents more available, useable and valuable.

It will also enable the rollout of integrated asset management solutions across Australia and New Zealand. 

IBM Maximo is an enterprise asset management platform used to manage critical infrastructure such as power and water utilities, road and rail networks, telecommunications and key government assets.

For managers of complex assets, RedEye accelerates the realisation of operational efficiencies by introducing technology such as digital twin, machine learning and analytics.

"We undertook a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure we were joining with the right partner who could build on the power and value of RedEye in the region," said Wayne Gerard, CEO and co-founder of RedEye,

The partnership will provide access to new clients and extend the value RedEye offers to current clients using IBM Maximo.

“This new partnership enables Certus Digital to help organisations bring legacy systems of engineering drawings, spread over multiple locations and file types, together to improve engineering drawing and data management processes,"  said Michael Cahir, general manager for Certus Digital. 

"In turn our clients will benefit with better informed people, faster and better decision making and reduced safety risks."

While founded in New Zealand, premier IBM business partner Certus has offices across A/NZ. The company expanded into Australia both organically and through acquisitions such as that of Eos in 2009 and Focus Strategies and Solutions in 2011.


Tags Asset ManagementCertus SolutionsRedEyeCertus DigitalIBM Maximo

