Anomali signs first A/NZ distie deal with Netpoleon

Comes as Anomali ramps up its expansion plans in the APJ region.

Stree Naidu (Anomali) Credit: Anomali

Network security distributor Netpoleon has signed Anomali to its portfolio, marking the US vendor’s first such partnership in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal follows Anomali’s recent moves to ramp up its presence in the Asia Pacific and Japan region, which has seen it make a big push to engage the local channel.

Founded in 2013 and based in California, Anomali is known for its threat intelligence and analysis offerings, including its ThreatStream platform.

As a result of the partnership, Netpoleon’s A/NZ partners will gain access to the ThreatStream platform, Anomali Match, an enterprise detection solution, and Anomali Lens, a Natural Language Processing (NLP) feature that scans web content.

“The A/NZ sector is experiencing remarkable economic growth and unprecedented levels of cyber attacks,” said Paul Lim, Netpoleon A/NZ regional director. “With Anomali, we’ll be able to introduce our joint customers to solutions that will help them to avoid costly and disruptive security incidents.”

Netpoleon is headquartered in Singapore and holds offices across Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan.

In A/NZ, Netpoleon has offices and team members in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and intends to expand to New Zealand in 2021.

“Anomali is experiencing overwhelming demand across the entire region for our technologies, which are helping customers to identify and neutralise adversaries before they cause enormous damage to their environments and reputations,” said Stree Naidu, Anomali’s senior vice president (SVP) and general manager (GM) for APJ.

“Netpoleon has deep and wide access along with the technical know-how needed to help us build a robust and efficient channel that will meet customers’ expectations.”

Naidu earlier hinted at Anomali’s distribution plans, telling ARN that the vendor could not carry out its expansion plans in the way it is without the channel.