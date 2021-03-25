Menu
PwC and Microsoft bring global alliance to New Zealand

PwC and Microsoft bring global alliance to New Zealand

PwC to expand its NZ tech team to support business transformation.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tracy Taylor (PwC)

Tracy Taylor (PwC)

Credit: Supplied

PwC New Zealand has signed an agreement with Microsoft to bring the PwC Microsoft global alliance to New Zealand organisations. 

The global alliance allows PwC firms around the world to support clients pursuing large scale digital and business transformation, enabled by Microsoft technology. 

Under the agreement, PwC will expand its New Zealand technology team and expertise across the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Apps portfolio and scale up its capability across intelligent automation, data and analytics and cybersecurity. 

This will provide New Zealand clients with access to over 3400 of PwC’s Microsoft certified professionals through PwC’s global acceleration centres.  

PwC markets and alliances partner Tracy Taylor said that the alliance would enhance PwC’s ability to develop innovative industry-specific solutions alongside Microsoft to tackle some of Aotearoa's biggest challenges in health, wellbeing, education and the primary sector.

“We’ve worked closely with Microsoft on how to bring the best of our global alliance to Aotearoa, Taylor said.

"Our clients know that transforming and reimagining how they do business in the wake of the pandemic is now essential, and our initial focus will be on working with clients to rebuild stronger out of the pandemic.” 

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director of Microsoft New Zealand, said PwC was globally recognised for its gold-standard advice that makes businesses stronger, more successful and more resilient, and the way businesses leverage technology is key to achieving this in the modern world. 

“For Microsoft, this alliance represents everything we’ve been working towards as an organisation, helping New Zealand businesses realise the huge benefits of automation, AI, data and cloud technologies and solve some of the big challenges we face as a nation," she said.

The local collaboration agreement was an important milestone, Taylor said, paving the way to better help clients harness the potential of digital transformation to deliver business value and impact. 

“The collaboration allows us to get started now as well as prepare for the changes coming with Microsoft’s game-changing investment in a New Zealand hyperscale datacentre region in the near future," Taylor said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftPwCalliance

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 