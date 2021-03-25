WatchGuard hires Anthony Daniel as Mark Sinclair departs

WatchGuard's Anthony Daniel Credit: WatchGuard

WatchGuard Technologies has hired Anthony Daniel as its new A/NZ and Pacific Islands regional director following the departure of Mark Sinclair.

Sinclair spent more than three years in the role and will now pursue a new independent business outside of the IT industry.

“WatchGuard has seen tremendous growth in Australia and New Zealand over the past few years and I am very pleased that Anthony has come on board to continue our local success,” Sinclair said. “I look forward to spending the next few weeks to bring him up to speed with all the plans we have for 2021 as it promises to be an exciting year for our customers and partners.”

Daniel has clocked up more than 15 years of sales and senior account experience in the IT and telecommunications industry and was previously the A/NZ senior regional sales manager at SolarWinds.

Prior to that stint, Daniel also did time as a senior sales manager at Oracle and has also worked at Vocus and Vodafone.

In his role at WatchGuard, Daniel will be responsible for leading its sales growth and business expansion across A/NZ while overseeing all aspects of management, including channel partner development, distribution strategy and revenue growth.

“He will work collaboratively with our team, our distributors, channel partners and end-users to deliver our innovative cybersecurity solutions at a time when organisations of all sizes face increasingly sophisticated and advanced threat vectors,” WatchGuard Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of sales Sylvain Lejeune said.

“At the same time, I would like to warmly thank Mark Sinclair for his outstanding contributions to WatchGuard Technologies and for driving our team to success over more than three years. I wish Mark every success in his new entrepreneurial journey.”

Daniel said the combination of its existing cyber security product offerings and its strong go-to-market strategy fits all customer needs.

“This is a true reflection of the company’s willingness to continue to adapt and improve to anticipate and exceed market demand,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to drive our business strategy, grow our channel and support business growth in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.”