AWS flags Client VPN expansion in Sydney

Offering more zones, “additional flexibility” and increasing the number of concurrent connections users can make per endpoint.

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded the presence of its Client VPN service inside six regions, including its Sydney region.

The AWS Client VPN service allows for users to provide VPN access via the cloud to employees within an organisation regardless of location through a single console with certificate-based, Active Directory or SAML based authentication.

The availability zone expansion gives users a number of new zones to choose from, along with “additional flexibility”, when associating subnets, AWS claimed.

Additionally, the expansion also increases the number of concurrent connections users can make per endpoint by an unspecified number in these regions.

In addition to reaching AWS' Sydney region, the expansion also makes its way to Seoul and Mumbai in its Asia Pacific region, Northern Virginia in its US East region, Oregon in its US West region, and its central Canada region

The pricing for AWS Client VPN is based on the number of active client connections per hour and the number of subnets that are associated to Client VPN per hour, which are charged in its Sydney region at US$0.15 per hour for endpoint associations and US$0.05 per hour for connections.