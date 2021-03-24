Menu
Broader outcomes, schools targeted in $200M government hardware contract

Broader outcomes, schools targeted in $200M government hardware contract

School participation is a key goal of the third generation all of government hardware contract

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Common Web Platform users advised to update passwords.

Common Web Platform users advised to update passwords.

Credit: Photo 1804908 © Chrishowey - Dreamstime.com

The third generation of the all of government ICT hardware contract will be broader in scope, aim to attract schools and to achieve "broader outcomes".

A presentation delivered to potential suppliers ahead of a tender this month said 460 agencies were participating in the second generation of the all-of-government (AoG) contract which expires in September.

In the last financial year $199 million in sales were transacted with agency spending increasing on average 37 per cent a year since 2015.

However, over 2,200 eligible schools have yet to sign-up to the contract.

A spokesperson told Reseller News the new tender will seek to better meet the needs of schools to encourage their participation.

Generation three aims to be value driven, to promote panel competition and value for money, to increase participation, and to achieve "broader outcome" social and environmental goals.

The new version will include contracted commitments from suppliers to deliver broader outcomes with specific focus on reducing waste and lowering emissions.

The contract has also been broadened in some areas, for instance to include meeting room and "specialist" technologies.

Government Procurement, part of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, also aims to create what it calls an essential hardware catalogue and a "simplified yet informative" secondary procurement process as part of its drive to increase agency satisfaction and participation.

The essential hardware catalogue is expected to help promote panel competition and provide agencies with added value, driven through the consolidation and standardisation of products in the catalogue.

Overall, Government Procurement aims to achieve 10 per cent increase in participation year on year and 90 per cent of mandated agency participation by 2024.

A tender for the new contract, which has a term of two years plus two rights of renewal of two years, is expected imminently, before the end of the month.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags procurementhardwarePCslaptopsgovernment

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 