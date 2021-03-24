Datacom named as Genetec's NZ partner of the year

Genetec is expanding its business in New Zealand

George Moawad (Genetec) Credit: Genetec

Montreal-based unified security and public safety vendor Genetec has awarded Datacom as its 2020 partner of the year at its annual APAC awards.

The virtual awards recognised partners from each region in Asia Pacific.

Other A/NZ winners included Quest Security who took home solution innovation partner -- Oceania while Park Aid Pty Ltd won AutoVu integrator of the year - APAC.

Securitas Electronic Security was awarded partner of the year - Australia.



The awards are the first from Genetec since the company shifted to a direct relationship with system Integrators and channel partners across A/NZ.



"Together we are enjoying the benefits of our new direct relationship, enabling us to better understand the challenges our users face, deliver better value and ensure we can swiftly bring innovative and locally relevant solutions to New Zealand and Australia," said George Moawad, country manager A/NZ.

Genetec hired Cameron Watton as its regional sales lead in New Zealand last May and is expanding its local operations.

