Microsoft offers Kiwi government customers an Azure security blueprint

Blueprints take some of the pain out of cloud security compliance

Russell Craig (Microsoft NZ) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft New Zealand has made an information security manual Azure blueprint available for NZ government customers.

The move recognised that for many organisations, complying with regulations and required security standards could be challenging, a blog post by chief technology officer Russell Craig said.

"When operating in a strict compliance environment, like working in the public sector, it is imperative government agencies can integrate the mandated security standards into their cloud systems design and delivery quickly, effectively and confidently."

However, this process wasn’t always straight forward.

Microsoft NZ therefore worked with the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) to develop its security template and design a series of blueprints to help integrate relevant standards into users' Azure cloud implementations.

"The under-pinning security controls are defined in the New Zealand Information Security Manual (NZISM), ensuring the blueprints consider the processes and controls essential for the protection of all New Zealand government information, and IT systems and services," Craig wrote.

Azure Blueprints can help speed the development and delivery of well-governed Azure subscriptions, support the design of environments that comply with the government’s information systems controls framework, scale to support production implementations for large-scale migrations, and improve the efficiency of the solution accreditation and risk assessment process, he added.

"Microsoft appreciates the government’s position is agnostic when it comes to cloud, however, this blueprint means that NZ public sector customers wanting to utilise the power of our Azure platform, can do so while saving time and resource on security compliance, because some of the work has been done for them."