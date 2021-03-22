NZ contact tracing system partners claim global Salesforce gong

The national contact tracing system was the foundation for an ecosystem of pandemic response applications

Thorsten Engel (Deloitte NZ) Credit: eHTV/HINZ

The Ministry of Health and partner Deloitte won one of 20 global Salesforce partner innovation awards for their work designing and delivering the national contact tracing Solution (NCTS).

Contact tracing is a key defence in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The NCTS has allowed the Ministry of Health’s data and digital team as well as its public health directorate to move at speed during the disease outbreak.

It stores cases and contact details linked by exposure events and supports contact management. It also provides links to existing health information sources, primarily for sourcing contact details via the National Health Index.



“We are honoured to have our local work recognised on the global playing field and it has been a privilege to serve the Ministry of Health in the fight against COVID-19,” said Thorsten Engel, Deloitte’s healthcare leader and technology and strategy partner.

The Salesforce partner innovation awards are presented to only 20 projects around the world out of 712 entries received for judging in 2020.

The NCTS was awarded in the cloud service category in November however only announced it locally today to ensure all parties involved in the design and delivery of the project were aware.

“As our development partners, Deloitte were very responsive from the outset," said Michael Dreyer, group manager national digital services at the ministry.

"We were able to stand up a basic solution in about ten days, then collaborate with the contact tracing teams across the ministry and the health sector to rapidly integrate new releases to provide new functionality and usability improvements.”

NCTS has been a cornerstone for the Ministry of Health data and digital team’s strategy to build up an eco-system of applications and to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the pandemic.

This has included the implementation of the border management solution for managed isolation facilities, inter-regional travel exemptions and more recently, the COVID vaccine register.

Salesforce commissioned IDC as the independent auditor of the 2020 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award judging criteria.















