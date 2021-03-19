Channel in focus as Claroty launches new partner program

Keith Carter (Claroty) Credit: IDG

Industrial cyber security solutions vendor Claroty has introduced a three-tier partner program designed to align to and support its partners’ differentiated business models and expand its ecosystem members' ability to become advisors on industrial cyber security.



Based in New York, Claroty provides a specialised platform for organisations to reveal, protect and manage their operational technology (OT), internet of things (IoT), and industrial IoT (IIoT) assets.



The Claroty Focus Partner Program, as it is known, includes an upgraded partner portal for streamlined, unlimited access to technical and business tools, training, deal registration, collateral and guides, market development funds (MDF) and other key resources.



It also features new partner levels -- Authorised, Visionary and Elite -- with certifications for Visionary and Elite, to help members in these tiers develop strong industrial cybersecurity pre- and post-sales teams, increase profitability and improve customer lifetime value.



Additionally, the program includes specialisations for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), building management systems (BMS) and managed security services provider (MSSP) partners.



Moreover, there are a number of partner tracks designed to deliver tailored programs for specific partner focus areas. These include the track for IACS/ICS Vendors, managed security solutions providers, consultants and OT security integrators.



According to Keith Carter, Claroty vice president of worldwide channels and alliances, partners play a critical role in the company’s work in the market.

“The industrial economy requires a strong ecosystem of partners that secure, detect, and manage assets in critical infrastructure environments, and we built the Claroty Focus Program to support these partners,” Carter said.



“Our partners are a critical part of the Claroty fabric protecting our mutual customers’ attacks on their industrial environments. The program empowers our partners to deliver effective, high-value solutions and services that address customers’ industrial cybersecurity needs,” he added.



The new program comes as Claroty expands its partner coverage by 50 per cent, with the addition of Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, CrowdStrike, Atos, Yokogawa and others to its roster.

In June last year, Claroty expanded a partnership with Deloitte across Australia and the Asia Pacific region, the first such partnership with a systems integrator Claroty had engaged in.

