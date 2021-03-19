Intergen collects partner gong from data management specialist Informatica

Travis Barker (Intergen/Empired) Credit: Supplied

IT services provider Intergen has been recognised by cloud data management vendor Informatica as its partner of the year in New Zealand.

Both Intergen and Informatica had strong ties with Microsoft, making the partnership a natural fit, with Informatica adding its integration and data management capabilities to Microsoft's portfolio of data and artificial intelligence services.

“Intergen is seeing a noticeable shift in customer attitudes towards protecting and enhancing their corporate data assets," said Travis Barker, group general manager, data and AI at Intergen and Empired.

"What has traditionally been a back-office IT function now has the attention of executives and the boards with senior leaders recognising the importance of the quality, consistency, and security of their data."

For Intergen, bringing Informatica to the table was central to having critical conversations with customers and helping them to mature their management and use of data, Barker said.

Franco Flore, director, alliance and partners, Informatica Asia Pacific and Japan, said Informatica recognised Intergen as an excellent partner that understood and offered services and solutions focusing on helping customers take a cloud first and cloud native approach to unlocking the power of data.

The 2021 partner awards were announced at Informatica's global partner event, Elevate 2021, which concluded yesterday.