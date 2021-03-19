Menu
Intergen collects partner gong from data management specialist Informatica

Intergen collects partner gong from data management specialist Informatica

Companies share a cloud and Microsoft orientation

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Travis Barker (Intergen/Empired)

Travis Barker (Intergen/Empired)

Credit: Supplied

IT services provider Intergen has been recognised by cloud data management vendor Informatica as its partner of the year in New Zealand.

Both Intergen and Informatica had strong ties with Microsoft, making the partnership a natural fit, with Informatica adding its integration and data management capabilities to Microsoft's portfolio of data and artificial intelligence services. 

“Intergen is seeing a noticeable shift in customer attitudes towards protecting and enhancing their corporate data assets," said Travis Barker, group general manager, data and AI at Intergen and Empired.

"What has traditionally been a back-office IT function now has the attention of executives and the boards with senior leaders recognising the importance of the quality, consistency, and security of their data."

For Intergen, bringing Informatica to the table was central to having critical conversations with customers and helping them to mature their management and use of data, Barker said.

Franco Flore, director, alliance and partners, Informatica Asia Pacific and Japan, said Informatica recognised Intergen as an excellent partner that understood and offered services and solutions focusing on helping customers take a cloud first and cloud native approach to unlocking the power of data.

The 2021 partner awards were announced at Informatica's global partner event, Elevate 2021, which concluded yesterday.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags informaticaIntergen

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 