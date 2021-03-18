Procore goes after global partners with local channel team hires

Credit: Supplied

Multinational construction management software vendor Procore Technologies has appointed new hires to expand into new markets around the world, including the Asia Pacific region.



Headlining the hires is Clare Wharrier, who has taken a role as Procore's new senior director of global channel. She will lead the vendor’s partner and alliance team from Sydney and will be tasked with building and scaling its first global channel program.

Within that team are more new hires — Craig Bovaird as channel manager for APAC and Bradley Jacobs as business development manager for APAC.

Kris Lengieza, Procore’s vice president of global partnerships and alliances, labelled Wharrier’s appointment as “important” for the vendor.

“Clare’s experience in the construction technology industry will be an invaluable asset to our future growth internationally as we launch and grow our reseller program,” he said.

That experience saw her spend more than 16 years at Autodesk, with 12 of those in channel-facing roles. During the last six years, she was its A/NZ channel sales senior manager.

She also held roles with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) before the merger that saw it rolled into DXC Technology, along with Software Spectrum, Computacenter and Corporate Software & Technology.

Credit: Procore Technologies Clare Wharrier (Procore Technologies)

“I’ve watched with interest as Procore has established itself as a leading software platform solving core challenges for the construction industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining such a progressive and innovative company,” said Wharrier.



“There is significant opportunity and value in partnering with channel organisations as Procore expands into new territories across APAC and around the world. Taking Procore’s marvelous platform and tapping into partners’ knowledge of the local environment and understanding of customer relationships on the ground will be a magical combination as we grow the business.

“I’m looking forward to building and scaling Procore’s first channel program and seeing the positive impact we can have on the construction industry in this exciting new role,” she added.



According to Procore’s website, the vendor is currently seeking partners that specialise in the web and mobile spaces.

The benefits of joining the partner program appear to be targeted towards independent software vendors (ISV), with a heavy slant towards promoting or supporting the software of partners.

For example, the vendor claims partners will be included on its App Marketplace, can use the Procore logo, contribute to its construction publication Jobsite and gain an invitation to exhibit at its construction technology conference Groundbreak.

Additionally, partners will also get access to a Procure Sandbox account, developer training and support, as well as channel marketing materials.