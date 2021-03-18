Menu
Agility CIS hires US-based CTO to lead cloud-native development

Agility CIS hires US-based CTO to lead cloud-native development

Expat Bruce Gordon brings two decades of C-suite experience

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Bruce Gordon (Agility CIS)

Bruce Gordon (Agility CIS)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Agility CIS has appointed a new chief technology officer to lead its development of cloud-native retail energy solutions.

Bruce Gordon takes on the role, bringing 20 years of C-suite experience.

Gordon was previously CEO of US utility data software company GeoDigital, CEO of automotive software company Ushr, senior vice-president of business solutions at ABB-Ventyx, and executive vice president of operations at logistics industry leader Descartes Systems Group. 

While CTO at Infor he led the company’s consolidation of the $2 billion industrial software market.

“Agility has been operating at the forefront of energy technology for more than 20 years. I’m excited to build on this record, driving forward advanced, next generation cloud-native solutions that enable our clients to grow and adapt rapidly in decentralised, decarbonised, digitised energy markets," Gordon said.

Gordon will be driving innovation in Agility’s product roadmap, overseeing global Development, quality assurance, testing and Dev Ops, as well as ensuring system security for Agility’s clients.

Craig Jones, CEO of Agility CIS said the appointment would accelerate Agility's development and acquisitions. 

"His deep experience in enterprise software, service automation and big data further strengthens the Agility leadership team and will help rapidly advance our product offering for clients," he said.

Gordon, a New Zealand citizen, also worked previously as a business unit general manager for Oracle Australia and managing director for Australia and New Zealand for Dun & Bradstreet Software Services.

He is based in Florida, USA, and will work primarily from Agility’s Atlanta office.

His hire builds on the recent appointment of experienced SaaS software exec Craig Jones as CEO, leading Agility’s global business, and David Forsyth’s move into the role of chief product officer.

In late 2019, Agility was acquired by a partnership of two private equity firms, London-based SilverTree Equity and Auckland-based Pioneer Capital.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags UtilitiesCloudenergy software. electricity softwareAdility CIS

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 