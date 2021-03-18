Agility CIS hires US-based CTO to lead cloud-native development

Bruce Gordon (Agility CIS) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Agility CIS has appointed a new chief technology officer to lead its development of cloud-native retail energy solutions.

Bruce Gordon takes on the role, bringing 20 years of C-suite experience.

Gordon was previously CEO of US utility data software company GeoDigital, CEO of automotive software company Ushr, senior vice-president of business solutions at ABB-Ventyx, and executive vice president of operations at logistics industry leader Descartes Systems Group.

While CTO at Infor he led the company’s consolidation of the $2 billion industrial software market.

“Agility has been operating at the forefront of energy technology for more than 20 years. I’m excited to build on this record, driving forward advanced, next generation cloud-native solutions that enable our clients to grow and adapt rapidly in decentralised, decarbonised, digitised energy markets," Gordon said.



Gordon will be driving innovation in Agility’s product roadmap, overseeing global Development, quality assurance, testing and Dev Ops, as well as ensuring system security for Agility’s clients.

Craig Jones, CEO of Agility CIS said the appointment would accelerate Agility's development and acquisitions.

"His deep experience in enterprise software, service automation and big data further strengthens the Agility leadership team and will help rapidly advance our product offering for clients," he said.

Gordon, a New Zealand citizen, also worked previously as a business unit general manager for Oracle Australia and managing director for Australia and New Zealand for Dun & Bradstreet Software Services.

He is based in Florida, USA, and will work primarily from Agility’s Atlanta office.



His hire builds on the recent appointment of experienced SaaS software exec Craig Jones as CEO, leading Agility’s global business, and David Forsyth’s move into the role of chief product officer.

In late 2019, Agility was acquired by a partnership of two private equity firms, London-based SilverTree Equity and Auckland-based Pioneer Capital.