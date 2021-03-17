Menu
Ingram Micro NZ collects APAC Jabra gong for pandemic partnership

Ingram Micro NZ collects APAC Jabra gong for pandemic partnership

Unified communications was one of the tech market hotspots as COVID-19 struck

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro New Zealand has been named distributor of the year at audio, video and collaboration vendor Jabra's 2021 APAC partner awards.

The awards, held virtually this year, recognised partners for exemplary partner engagement, business growth, and strong go-to-market efforts across the region,

This year in particular, the awards recognised partners who had demonstrated service excellence in delivering essential enterprise solutions to support business continuity.

Ingram Micro NZ's unified communications team collaborated with Jabra to equip essential New Zealand government agencies, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, as well as customers to facilitate critical communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the course of last year, the Ingram Micro NZ team has showcased immense commitment and gone above and beyond to ensure channel partners and end customers are fully equipped to keep their businesses going,” said David Piggott, managing director A/NZ at Jabra.

The company accurately anticipated a surge in demand as entire workforces pivoted to remote working models.

“In presenting this award, we want to acknowledge the incredible hard work of Ingram Micro NZ’s Jabra brand manager, Shabana Khan, and her team and the exceptional value that they have provided to their reseller network during a challenging period of time,” Piggott said.

Jason Langley, managing director for Ingram Micro NZ, said the organisation was pleased with the results of a mutually rewarding partnership.

Predicting and responding to unprecedented demand was an important part of the distributor’s success through a tumultuous 2020, Langley said. 

“It was the high degree of trust, support and close collaboration we enjoy with David and the team at Jabra that saw us well positioned early in the year for the phenomenal growth achieved," he said.

“Further growth is anticipated throughout 2021 in light of new product announcements and market opportunities highlighted during the recent Jabra APAC Virtual Partner Conference."

Piggott said Ingram Micro NZ's unified communications team had not only grown Jabra’s market share to New Zealand’s number one professional headset, but also collaborated with Jabra to give over $30,000 to local foodbanks in support of communities in need after the economic fallout of COVID-19. 

"This is an unusual and remarkable level of engagement reflective of the depth of partnership we enjoy,” Piggott said. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags unified communicationsIngram Microdistributionjabracovid-19

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 