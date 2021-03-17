Ingram Micro NZ collects APAC Jabra gong for pandemic partnership

Unified communications was one of the tech market hotspots as COVID-19 struck

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro New Zealand has been named distributor of the year at audio, video and collaboration vendor Jabra's 2021 APAC partner awards.

The awards, held virtually this year, recognised partners for exemplary partner engagement, business growth, and strong go-to-market efforts across the region,

This year in particular, the awards recognised partners who had demonstrated service excellence in delivering essential enterprise solutions to support business continuity.



Ingram Micro NZ's unified communications team collaborated with Jabra to equip essential New Zealand government agencies, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, as well as customers to facilitate critical communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the course of last year, the Ingram Micro NZ team has showcased immense commitment and gone above and beyond to ensure channel partners and end customers are fully equipped to keep their businesses going,” said David Piggott, managing director A/NZ at Jabra.

The company accurately anticipated a surge in demand as entire workforces pivoted to remote working models.

“In presenting this award, we want to acknowledge the incredible hard work of Ingram Micro NZ’s Jabra brand manager, Shabana Khan, and her team and the exceptional value that they have provided to their reseller network during a challenging period of time,” Piggott said.

Jason Langley, managing director for Ingram Micro NZ, said the organisation was pleased with the results of a mutually rewarding partnership.

Predicting and responding to unprecedented demand was an important part of the distributor’s success through a tumultuous 2020, Langley said.

“It was the high degree of trust, support and close collaboration we enjoy with David and the team at Jabra that saw us well positioned early in the year for the phenomenal growth achieved," he said.

“Further growth is anticipated throughout 2021 in light of new product announcements and market opportunities highlighted during the recent Jabra APAC Virtual Partner Conference."

Piggott said Ingram Micro NZ's unified communications team had not only grown Jabra’s market share to New Zealand’s number one professional headset, but also collaborated with Jabra to give over $30,000 to local foodbanks in support of communities in need after the economic fallout of COVID-19.

"This is an unusual and remarkable level of engagement reflective of the depth of partnership we enjoy,” Piggott said.