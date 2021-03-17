Dawie Olivier, ex Westpac, joins ClearPoint's advisory board

Menu
Financial services heavy hitter bolsters former supplier's advisory board

Auckland-based digital design and software engineering company ClearPoint has nabbed Dawie Olivier, formerly GM of transformation at Westpac, to the company's advisory board.

ClearPoint co-founder and managing director Phil Pietersen said that Olivier’s experience leading significant technology transformation initiatives, particularly in banking, would be key to support ClearPoint's market position and growth.

Moreover, Olivier’s experience and expertise in leading transformation aligned with ClearPoint’s core offering as being an integral technology partner particularly within the financial services industry, the company said.

Olivier has held senior leadership positions in financial services organisations including Westpac Group across New Zealand and Australia, Paymark and Standard Bank Group. 

His most recent role as GM enterprise transformation of Westpac Group saw him lead the transformation of new agile and lean operating models, structures and working methods across the group. 

“Having worked with the ClearPoint team as a customer, I have great respect for the thought-leadership, engineering talent and customer focus they exemplify, and am very excited to contribute as a member of the ClearPoint advisory board," Olivier said.

ClearPoint is a cloud partner of Google, AWS and Microsoft while also delivering SalesForce systems, UiPath robotoc process automation and Backbase for digital banking. 

Last year, the company worked on the rollout of the government's COVID-19 WhatsApp channel.

ClearPoint enabled the solution within AWS cloud infrastructure in collaboration with the Department of Internal Affairs. AWS, WhatsApp and Turn.io.


Tags WestpacFinancial ServicesbankingClearPointdigital transformation

