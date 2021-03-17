Menu
Micro Focus’ Todd Parsons joins Cohesity channel team

Brought on to boost Cohesity’s channel efforts in A/NZ.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Todd Parsons (Cohesity)

Credit: Cohesity

The former channel boss of Micro Focus has a new role accelerating partner relations for storage and back-up vendor Cohesity. 

Todd Parsons, who left the software vendor last year, has joined Cohesity in a channel development role, working alongside Kathryn Ramanathan, the company’s channel and alliances manager for Australia and New Zealand. 

According to Cohesity, Parsons will help execute Cohesity's channel program with local reseller partners and managing the distributor relationship with Dicker Data. 

The vendor also claimed the move is part of a wider expansion by Cohesity into Australia and New Zealand and increased channel investment across Asia Pacific.   

He will report to Les Mansour, head of channels for Cohesity in Asia Pacific and Japan. 

“I'm delighted to welcome Todd Parsons to Cohesity and our expanding channel team,” Mansour said. “With over 20 years’ experience in the industry working within the A/NZ channel and alliances ecosystem, Todd has accumulated a lot of understanding of vendors transitioning their business either to the cloud, services-led or a variety of consumption-based models."

Parsons first joined Micro Focus shortly after it completed its spin-merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) software business in September, becoming a US$4.5 billion company with 40,000 customers around the world. 

He previously worked at Avaya, NetApp, Oracle and Hewlett-Packard.  

According to Mansour, the appointment of Parsons coincides with the impending launch of Cohesity’s data management-as-a-service solutions in A/NZ. 


Tags micro focusTodd ParsonsCohesity

