Accurics launches global cloud security channel program

Accurics launches global cloud security channel program

In talks with partners across ASEAN, APAC and the UK

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

US-based cloud security firm Accurics has launched a global channel program for partners that focus on what it calls a "developer-first approach to cloud security".

The program offers what Accurics claims is a “competitive” reseller discount and exclusive referral programs, which include joint marketing, thought leadership, demand generation and “customer success recipes”. 

Additionally, the Accurics sales team will support new partner applications, onboarding and enablement needs. The program covers technology partners, systems integrators, and resellers, already counting 12 partners at launch.

The firm has plans to expand this to over 30 over the year, with spokespeople from Accurics stating that the firm is in talks with “several” partners across ASEAN and the Asia Pacific regions, as well as the UK. 

Alex Ausmanas (Accurics)Credit: Accurics
Alex Ausmanas (Accurics)

“The Accurics channel program reflects the fundamental principle that a developer-first approach is vital for optimsing cloud security,” said Alex Ausmanas, VP of sales and partnerships at Accurics.  

“Our solution reduces risk by implementing security guardrails early in the development lifecycle, and this strategy takes those benefits even further. We’re proud to be joined by some of the greatest innovators in the channel arena who are enabling digital transformation for customers and we’re proud to serve them through a truly differentiated solution supporting cyber resilience.” 

Accurics’ platform of the same name offers protection for cloud native infrastructure by codifying security through development lifecycles, supporting developer and security workflows, the firm claimed.  

The platform also offers policy as code with over 1,800 policies across compliance standards and security as code through a real-time topology across infrastructure which then can model threats to flag potential breach paths in code and runtime. 

Additionally, the platform also contains drift as code to establish a baseline through infrastructure as code to continuously search for configuration changes and assess for risks, as well as remediation as code, which can generate code to resolve misconfigurations by either notifying the appropriate developer or with secure defaults to override insecure configurations. 


Accurics

