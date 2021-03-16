Menu
Advantage joins government Marketplace for security services

Advantage joins government Marketplace for security services

Palmerston North based Advantage continues to push into security services

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Steve Smith (Advantage)

Steve Smith (Advantage)

Credit: Supplied

Advantage has been recognised as an approved supplier of security services to the New Zealand government's Marketplace.

The company joined other key suppliers to government on the Department of Internal Affairs' procurement platform, effectively recognising it as a supplier government agencies can purchase from.

Palmerston North-based Advantage has joined three panels: information security risk management and assessment; information security assurance; and ICT security incident response, investigation and forensics.

Regional sales executive Steve Smith said being in the catalogues gave government agencies and state owned enterprises the confidence that Advantage had been pre-approved as a professional service provider. 

"With our services being in the Marketplace catalogues, we have been recognised as a whole of government supplier, acknowledging the quality of our services and support," Smith said.

Advantage has over 36 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market providing solutions across almost all market segments, Smith said.

Over that period it has pivoted several times, riding waves of industry change. 

"Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services," Smith said.

"Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today's environment."

All services provided could be fully managed, customer-managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer's requirements.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags advantageMarketplaceDepartment of Internal Affairssecurity

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 