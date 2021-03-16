Advantage joins government Marketplace for security services

Steve Smith (Advantage) Credit: Supplied

Advantage has been recognised as an approved supplier of security services to the New Zealand government's Marketplace.

The company joined other key suppliers to government on the Department of Internal Affairs' procurement platform, effectively recognising it as a supplier government agencies can purchase from.

Palmerston North-based Advantage has joined three panels: information security risk management and assessment; information security assurance; and ICT security incident response, investigation and forensics.

Regional sales executive Steve Smith said being in the catalogues gave government agencies and state owned enterprises the confidence that Advantage had been pre-approved as a professional service provider.

"With our services being in the Marketplace catalogues, we have been recognised as a whole of government supplier, acknowledging the quality of our services and support," Smith said.

Advantage has over 36 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market providing solutions across almost all market segments, Smith said.

Over that period it has pivoted several times, riding waves of industry change.

"Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services," Smith said.

"Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today's environment."

All services provided could be fully managed, customer-managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer's requirements.

