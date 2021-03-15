Alteryx appoints APAC GSI program head for ecosystem expansion

Margo Robertson (Alteryx) Credit: Alteryx

Analytic process automation platform vendor Alteryx has picked Margo Robertson to head up its Asia Pacific global system integrator (GSI) partner program in order to ramp up its ecosystem in the region.

In the new role of director of Alteryx APAC GSI alliances, Robertson will be responsible for identifying and building strategic partnerships with system integrators in APAC as part of Alteryx’s Alliance program, which is aimed at “captur[ing] the growing market opportunity for enterprise-wide data analytics, data science and process automation,” the vendor claimed.

This includes global partnerships — with the vendor highlighting technology consultancy companies PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and HCL as two examples — in order to deliver what Alteryx referred to as "data-driven process automation and orchestration across distributed hybrid and multi-cloud environments".



She will also be responsible for strengthening regional sales, support and market presence.



Previously, Robertson was the vendor’s channel sales manager for Australia and New Zealand, which saw her build and manage relationships with reseller, consulting and integration partners. A spokesperson for Alteryx confirmed to ARN that an unspecified candidate will take up Robertson’s former position.



Robertson has also previously worked at Microsoft, Tableau and IBM in a number of partner-facing roles.



“Margo is a strategic growth and business development leader who brings world-class experience in empowering enterprise customers and driving transformation strategies,” said Julian Quinn, senior vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan at Alteryx.



“We strongly believe that Margo’s exceptional sales management and complex solution expertise will allow us to capture new revenue opportunities and support our continued growth and leadership in the region.”