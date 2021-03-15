Menu
Turska joins Virtual Blue from IBM reseller CorPlan

Virtual Blue hires for specialist skills and experience

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Kate Turska (Virtual Blue)

Credit: Supplied

Intelligent automation specialist Virtual Blue has appointed Kate Turska, formerly of IBM reseller CorPlan, as business development director.

Turska says New Zealand business is poised to take advantage of intelligent automation.

“Arguably we are behind some countries when it comes to intelligent automation," she said.

"However, I believe, especially with the events of the past twelve months, that New Zealand businesses are now looking for technologies that will let them streamline the boring and the mundane, so that they can concentrate on looking after their customers."

Turska was North Island business analytics and customer lead for CorPlan and before that worked for Datamine, KPMG and United Technologies in senior customer roles.

“Kate’s expertise and experience in data analytics and process automation in the enterprise sector make her an ideal fit for Virtual Blue and the complex requirements of our clients," said Virtual Blue managing director Sharyn Catt.

Virtual Blue is a partner to vendors including Blueprism, UiPath, Spacetime, Replikr and Smart Capture. Clients have included Mercy Radiology, Environment Canterbury and Civtec.

Research companies such as Gartner, IDC and BCG all pointed to data analytics and intelligent automation as key technologies for business survival, Catt said. 

"If companies want to be able to deliver high-quality customer experiences that differentiate them from their competitors, they need to automate routine processes," Catt said. 

"However, you need specialist skills and experience to do that effectively, which is why we are so pleased that Kate is now part of Virtual Blue."


