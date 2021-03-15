Wellington's Desktop Imaging joins Nintex NZ's partner network

Steve Beighton (Desktop Imaging) Credit: Supplied

Process management and automation vendor Nintex has appointed Wellington-based Desktop Imaging as its newest reseller partner in New Zealand.

The addition supported the region’s growing demand for digital business solutions that leverage process management, process automation and process optimisation software, Nintex said.

Desktop Imaging supports customers with document processing, including in-house and on-site services that support capturing, processing, validating and distributing data via automated business processes.

The partner will complement Nintex's technology with its own services, leveraging API connectivity to support data flows and automation in areas such as accounts receivable, e-invoicing, HR onboarding, remuneration, performance reviews, health and safety, COVID-19 compliance and asset management.

“Desktop Imaging is a tenured, highly-regarded supplier to local government in New Zealand with extensive experience in the ‘real world’ challenges facing councils, particularly during these challenging times," said Paul Proctor, regional sales manager for Nintex NZ.

More than 70 percent of New Zealand councils are using Nintex Promapp, the company’s visual and collaborative process mapping software, to document and manage their business processes, Nintex said.

The team at Desktop Imaging will be "laser-focused" on helping councils as well as other enterprises successfully use Nintex’s process management and automation platform.

“We have invested heavily in digitising our core offering in recent years and, in that process, realised there was strong potential for further growth and opportunity with a process mapping solution where we could assist organisations to eliminate their paper-based processes and support their automation of workflows for critical everyday business functions,” said Steve Beighton, director of Desktop Imaging.

The companies share 55 mutual customers in local government and will be able to support them with new offerings in automation that are low-code, simple to learn and can be rapidly deployed, Beighton said.

In addition to providing sales training, certification programs and marketing resources, Nintex will provide Desktop Imaging with access to the Nintex Partner portal, which includes support for sales readiness, channel enablement, and technical training.

Nintex acquired Auckland-based process mapping software developer Promapp for an undisclosed sum in 2018.