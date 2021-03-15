Air NZ's chief digital officer departs after leading through the 'toughest period'

CEO Greg Foran thanks Jennifer Sepull for work during airline's pandemic response

Jennifer Sepull (Air New Zealand) Credit: Supplied

Air New Zealand's chief digital officer, Jennifer Sepull, who moved from the United States to New Zealand to take up the role in May 2019, has resigned.

Chief executive Greg Foran thanked Sepull for her contribution to the airline over the past two years.

In that time, he said, Sepull had led the digital team through the toughest period the airline had experienced while delivering on some major programmes of work.

“Under Jennifer’s leadership, Air New Zealand’s cybersecurity and core technology has become stronger, simplified, and more resilient," Foran said.

"Jennifer and her team have also started the journey to build our future digital architecture."

Foran said the digital strategy that she has led will be key to the airline’s future success as it emerged from COVID-19.

Sepull has implemented a digital first policy as the airline was forced to adopt what it called a "survive, revive, and thrive" strategy.

The survive phase saw the airline slash the company’s operations with 4000 people leaving the company in 2020. Digital first aims to power the revival.

The airline has started a global search for a new CDO to drive the strategy forward.

Sepull will leave the airline this week but will provide transition support to Foran until October 2021.

Interim arrangements were being put in place to manage the digital functions until the new appointment could be finalised.